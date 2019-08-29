Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.48

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $19.91. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 4,125 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 224,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

