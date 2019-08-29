H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.20. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.60 price objective on H2O Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of $48.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

