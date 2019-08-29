Hain Celestial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,203 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,349% compared to the average volume of 152 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,539. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

