Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

BATS HSRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.94. 5,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.

