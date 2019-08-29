Hartline Investment Corp Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 299,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 152,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 83,754 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,997. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.