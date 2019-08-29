Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,877,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,885,000 after buying an additional 136,455 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 341,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $78.34.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

