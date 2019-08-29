Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,000. Boeing comprises 1.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 167.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Boeing stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $363.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,276. The company has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.99. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

