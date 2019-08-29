Head to Head Contrast: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) vs. SVMK (NYSE:SVMK)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of SVMK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -5.10% -6.59% -4.74% SVMK -59.16% -25.79% -8.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 SVMK 0 2 6 0 2.75

Jianpu Technology currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than SVMK.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and SVMK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $292.61 million 1.75 -$23.94 million ($0.14) -21.71 SVMK $254.32 million 8.95 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -11.97

Jianpu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVMK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats SVMK on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

