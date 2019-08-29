Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 225,000 Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $155,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,654. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.