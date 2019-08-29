Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Sanderson Farms worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 711.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $93.98 and a one year high of $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

