Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Calix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Calix by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Calix by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $327.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Calix Inc has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.95 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,478 shares of company stock worth $567,898 over the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.