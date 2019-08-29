Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Popular by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Popular by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Popular by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,095 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

BPOP stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 5,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,736. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.