Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Humana by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.69.

Humana stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

