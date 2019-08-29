Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 46,849 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,849 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Trueblue worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trueblue by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,387,000 after buying an additional 170,950 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Trueblue by 32.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,923,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after buying an additional 471,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trueblue by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,221,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 90,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 17.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,086,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 160,353 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 14.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 67,446 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $759,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $136,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TBI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $764.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

