Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,334,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 2,073,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Heico news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 963 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.34 per share, with a total value of $99,516.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,752.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,473 shares of company stock valued at $16,698,107. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Heico alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth $96,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

HEI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,506. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heico will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.