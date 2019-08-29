Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,817 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,372,000 after purchasing an additional 654,085 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,903,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 554,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.83 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

