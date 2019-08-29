Hershey Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,093,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,173,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hershey Trust Co. owned 0.57% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 306,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 663,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,502,106. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

