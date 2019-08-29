Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Bank of America

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $313.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.38. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,351 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

