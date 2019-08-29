Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

HIBB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 850,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,461. The firm has a market cap of $313.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

