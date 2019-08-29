Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $8.30. Holloway Lodging shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11.

About Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC)

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 28 hotels with 3,121 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC and HLC.DB.

