Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Honeywell International by 513.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.78. 620,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

