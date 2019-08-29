Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $0.68. Hornbeck Offshore Services shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 501 shares.

Several analysts have commented on HOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 55.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 85.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 432,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 819,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile (NYSE:HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.