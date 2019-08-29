Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

NYSE:T traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 461,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,180,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

