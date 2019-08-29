Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,500 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 872,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 64,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,654.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares during the period. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 111,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,150. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.79). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.