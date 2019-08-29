Hshare Price Tops $2.26 (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Hshare has a market cap of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Allcoin. During the last week, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002296 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001422 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Profile

HSR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hshare is h.cash. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, ACX, Allcoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Huobi, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kucoin, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

