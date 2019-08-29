Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.01

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 193002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.27%.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$3,284,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,324,844 shares in the company, valued at C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

