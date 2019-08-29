Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,767,500 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 2,052,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.49. 1,030,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,596. Humana has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.11. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.69.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 150.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4,141.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,543,000 after buying an additional 690,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $180,507,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Humana by 6,921.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 536,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,273,000 after buying an additional 528,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $115,680,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

