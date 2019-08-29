Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,492,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 22,816,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 233,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,598. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 91,632 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

