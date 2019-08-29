Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.16

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.16 and traded as low as $92.60. Huntsworth shares last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 110,926 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HNT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.05. The stock has a market cap of $346.35 million and a P/E ratio of 29.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Huntsworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other Huntsworth news, insider Neil Jones sold 45,100 shares of Huntsworth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £44,649 ($58,341.83). Also, insider Paul Taaffe sold 533,000 shares of Huntsworth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £543,660 ($710,388.08).

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

