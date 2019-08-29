Hyperion Reaches Market Cap of $17.34 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $17.34 million and $716,239.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

