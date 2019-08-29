I/O Coin Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1,128.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00846399 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003512 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,642,980 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

