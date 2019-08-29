i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Critical Comparison

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for i3 Verticals and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.02%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Risk and Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. 56.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.36% 14.53% 7.50% Kingold Jewelry 1.81% 6.86% 1.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and Kingold Jewelry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $323.51 million 1.88 -$6.89 million $0.56 39.64 Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.02 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Kingold Jewelry on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

