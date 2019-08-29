Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Receives C$6.34 Average PT from Brokerages

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.34.

IMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of IMG traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.06. 736,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,042. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.83.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.