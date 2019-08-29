Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.54

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 59359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

