IceChain (ICHX) Price Tops $0.0000

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. IceChain has a market cap of $4,590.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IceChain has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One IceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.39 or 0.05048311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain (ICHX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,361,754 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain. The official website for IceChain is icechain.io.

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

