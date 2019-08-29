Iconic Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Iconic has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Iconic coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic has a market cap of $7,497.00 and $2.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

