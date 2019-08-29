IG Gold Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,410.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN, TRX Market and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.01342866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040246 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002628 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00092687 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,573,328,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,679,956,942 tokens. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

