IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 590.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,497,000 after buying an additional 376,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

