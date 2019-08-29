imbrex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. imbrex has a market cap of $186,333.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022019 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.