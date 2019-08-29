Impact Achieves Market Cap of $73,189.00 (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Impact has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impact has a total market cap of $73,189.00 and $397.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Impact Coin Profile

Impact (CRYPTO:IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

