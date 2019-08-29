InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $162,963.00 and approximately $331.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00844481 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003512 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,767,228 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

