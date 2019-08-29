Insider Buying: AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Acquires 21,052 Shares of Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider Debra Hazelton bought 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$35,893.66 ($25,456.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 507.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.14. AMP Limited has a 52-week low of A$1.71 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of A$3.47 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05.

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

