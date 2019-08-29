Insider Selling: Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Director Sells 7,640 Shares of Stock

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Director Thomas W. Wright sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $116,280.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $164,041.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 523.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

