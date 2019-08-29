Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Integra Lifesciences worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $252,254.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,322 shares of company stock worth $6,901,586. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

