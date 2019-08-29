Intelsat (NYSE:I) Stock Price Up 6%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.30, approximately 1,639,471 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,291,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

I has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intelsat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 3.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,056,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,897,000 after purchasing an additional 133,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

