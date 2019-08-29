International Bethlehem Mining (CVE:IBC) Shares Down 10%

International Bethlehem Mining (CVE:IBC) shares traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 45,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 51,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $972,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

International Bethlehem Mining Company Profile (CVE:IBC)

International Bethlehem Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bethlehem Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bethlehem Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.