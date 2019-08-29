International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 713,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 90,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,928. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $513.91 million, a PE ratio of -261.80 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

