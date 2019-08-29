Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 9542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.