INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,634. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 105.69% and a net margin of 9.06%. Equities research analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.