Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,878 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $85,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $62.90.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.